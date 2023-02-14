Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Now Owns 6.39% of 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.82MM shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET). This represents 6.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 13.01MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 321.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.27% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for 21Vianet Group is $7.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.49 to a high of $10.08. The average price target represents an increase of 16.27% from its latest reported closing price of $6.11.

The projected annual revenue for 21Vianet Group is $8,371MM, an increase of 20.79%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in 21Vianet Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNET is 0.31%, an increase of 34.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 98,729K shares. The put/call ratio of VNET is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 14,286K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,503K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,402K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 9,106K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 13.79% over the last quarter.

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors holds 6,612K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 49.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 137.98% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 3,851K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing a decrease of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNET by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VNET Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 20 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

