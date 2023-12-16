Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG) Price Target Increased by 38.17% to 21.77

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:SMFG) has been revised to 21.77 / share. This is an increase of 38.17% from the prior estimate of 15.76 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.86 to a high of 34.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.08% from the latest reported closing price of 9.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMFG is 0.28%, an increase of 79.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 102,966K shares. The put/call ratio of SMFG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,709K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,043K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 59.69% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,976K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares, representing a decrease of 50.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 4,153K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 127.26% over the last quarter.

PID - Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,827K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.