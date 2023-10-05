Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 16.08

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:SMFG) has been revised to 16.08 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.06 to a high of 30.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.48% from the latest reported closing price of 9.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMFG is 0.16%, an increase of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 111,300K shares. The put/call ratio of SMFG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,869K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,290K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 267.35% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 7,511K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,182K shares, representing an increase of 31.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 309.48% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,028K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,126K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 201.45% over the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 4,452K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,644K shares, representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 93.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,869K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 1,241.89% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services.

