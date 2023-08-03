Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (SMFG) Price Target Decreased by 13.87% to 12.85

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR (NYSE:SMFG) has been revised to 12.85 / share. This is an decrease of 13.87% from the prior estimate of 14.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.50 to a high of 25.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.85% from the latest reported closing price of 9.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMFG is 0.11%, an increase of 50.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 111,960K shares. The put/call ratio of SMFG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,290K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,902K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 68.52% over the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 5,644K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 108,751.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 5,182K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares, representing a decrease of 58.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,126K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 3,872K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMFG by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

