Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Announces Share Buyback

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (JP:8316) has released an update.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced plans to repurchase up to 60 million of its own shares, equating to 1.5% of its issued shares, to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The repurchase will be conducted through market purchases from November 15, 2024, to January 31, 2025, with a total value of up to JPY 150 billion. The repurchased shares are set to be canceled on February 20, 2025.

