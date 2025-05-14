Markets
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial FY24 Results Climb; Sees Earnings Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) Wednesday reported higher profit and ordinary income in its fiscal 2024. Further, the company projects higher earnings in fiscal 2025.

In Tokyo, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial shares closed wednesday's trading at 3,632.00 yen, up 2.08 percent.

In the full year, net profit was 1.18 trillion yen or 301.48 yen per share, up 22.3 percent from 962.95 billion yen in the previous year.

Ordinary profit grew 17.3 percent to 1.72 trillion yen from 1.47 trillion yen a year ago.

Ordinary income for the year grew 8.8 percent to 10.17 trillion yen from 9.35 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company projects attributable profit of 1.30 trillion yen or 338.19 yen per share, a growth of 10.4 percent from the previous year.

