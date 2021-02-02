Markets
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial 9-month Profit Declines; Backs FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG, SUTNY.PK), a commercial banking company, reported Tuesday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent declined 29 percent to 433.93 billion Japanese yen from 610.83 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 316.55 yen, down from 443.33 yen last year.

Ordinary profit fell 26.7 percent to 594.88 billion yen from 811.83 billion yen last year.

Ordinary income declined 16.8 percent to 2.89 trillion yen from 3.48 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 400 billion yen or 291.88 yen per share, down 43.2 percent.

