Sumitomo Mitsui Banking to appoint Fukutome its next chief executive

December 15, 2022 — 12:48 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp will appoint Senior Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Fukutome as its next chief executive, the main banking arm of Japan's second-largest financial group said on Thursday.

Fukutome is currently co-head of Sumitomo Mitsui's (SMBC) global banking unit, in charge of the Americas division and the Europe, Middle East and Africa division.

He joined Mitsui Bank, one of SMBC's predecessor banks, in 1985 and had a three-year stint as president at Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T financial services unit from 2018.

Jun Ota will remain at the helm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, SMBC's parent.

