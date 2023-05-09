News & Insights

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp sets up $200 mln corporate venture capital fund

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

May 09, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) said on Tuesday it has co-founded a $200 million corporate venture capital fund called SMBC Asia Rising Fund in Singapore with Japan's venture capital firm Incubate Fund (IF).

The fund targets start-ups that contribute to SMBC's businesses via collaborations or business development in lending tech, payment, supply chain finance, banking-as-a-service and digital assets, SMBC said in a statement.

The fund has a 10-year investment period, SMBC said.

