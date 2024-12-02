Sumitomo Mitsui Announces Successful Share Repurchase

Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) has released an update.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced the successful repurchase of 10,921,000 shares of its common stock, worth approximately JPY 39.73 billion, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchase, conducted through market purchases, took place between November 15 and November 30, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.
