Sumitomo Mitsui Announces Shareholders Meeting

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has announced its 22nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to take place at 10:00 a.m. on June 27, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. Shareholders are invited to review corporate reports and financial statements, and to vote on key proposals including the appropriation of surplus, amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, and the election of thirteen directors. The company has also highlighted shareholder proposals regarding the management of climate-related business risks and the assessment of customers’ climate change transition plans.

