News & Insights

US Markets

Sumitomo Metal to invest in Canada's Nano One to collaborate on battery material

Credit: REUTERS/RITSUKO SHIMIZU

September 25, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T said on Monday it will invest 16.9 million Canadian dollars ($12.5 million) in Canada's battery material company Nano One Materials NANO.TO to collaborate on manufacturing technology for the material.

The move comes after Japan and Canada agreed to work more closely together to establishing sustainable and reliable global battery supply chains.

Sumitomo Metal supplies the nickel-cobalt-aluminium (NCA) cathode materials for the Panasonic 6752.T lithium-ion batteries used in Tesla TSLA.O electric vehicles (EVs).

Through the investment, Sumitomo Metal will own about 5% of Nano One, which has patented processes for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials, which reduces process complexity and lowers costs than the current technology, the Japanese mining and smelting company said in a statement.

The two companies will work together to develop manufacturing technology for battery cathode materials for EVs at a lower cost and environmental impact, it added.

Sumitomo Metal has been expanding its production capacity of the cathode materials and plans further expansions.

($1 = 1.3479 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.