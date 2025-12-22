Markets

Sumitomo Metal Mining's SiCkrest Adopted For Shindengen's SiC MOSFET Devices; Stock Up

December 22, 2025 — 12:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMMYY, STMNF, 5713.T) on Monday announced that its direct bonded silicon carbide substrate, SiCkrest, has been adopted for metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor or MOSFET, a power semiconductor device developed by Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (6844.T).

Shindengen's device design enables the MOSFET to deliver reduced power loss even at high temperatures.

Shindengen's newly developed SiC MOSFET, currently available as samples, uses SiCkrest to achieve low on-resistance.

The substrate combines a thin, high-quality monocrystalline SiC layer with a low-resistance polycrystalline SiC support layer, enabling high performance, lower overall resistance, and reduced degradation during current conduction.

SiCkrest is a direct-bonded SiC substrate designed for SiC power semiconductor devices and uses proprietary bonding technology to form a two-layer wafer structure.

The company stated that the devices are well-suited for automotive applications that require high current and high voltage performance.

The company also added that it plans to expand applications and supply of SiCkrest to support next-generation power semiconductor development.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. is currently trading 4.59% higher at JPY 6,058 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing is currently trading 3.26% higher at JPY 3,325 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.