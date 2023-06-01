Sumitomo Metal Mining (TYO:5713) Price Target Decreased by 5.48% to 5,188.74

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Metal Mining (TYO:5713) has been revised to 5,188.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 5,489.64 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,807.70 to a high of 7,003.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.86% from the latest reported closing price of 4,258.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Maintains 1.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Metal Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5713 is 0.21%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 27,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,124K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5713 by 22.01% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,426K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5713 by 14.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,813K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5713 by 1.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,309K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5713 by 22.00% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,214K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5713 by 2.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.