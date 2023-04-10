Sumitomo Metal Mining to produce lithium from 2028 - Nikkei

April 10, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T will begin producing lithium, a metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, from 2028, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The company will also enter discussions with a major overseas resource developer, the Nikkei reported.

