Sumitomo Metal Mining to produce lithium from 2028 - Nikkei

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T will begin producing lithium, a metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, from 2028, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The company will also enter discussions with a major overseas resource developer, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.