Sumitomo Metal Mining, Sumitomo Corp may sell Chile copper mine stakes

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd are considering selling their stakes in Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile alongside other options, Sumitomo Corp said on Friday.

Sumitomo Metal Mining owns 31.5% stake in the mine and Sumitomo Corp holds a 13.5% stake. The rest is held by Polish miner KGHM KGH.WA.

Sumitomo Metal Mining issued a similar statement on Thursday.

