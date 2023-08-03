Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR (SMMYY) Price Target Decreased by 40.54% to 8.17

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR (OTC:SMMYY) has been revised to 8.17 / share. This is an decrease of 40.54% from the prior estimate of 13.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.09 to a high of 17.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 8.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMYY is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.27% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 2,967.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMYY by 98.01% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.