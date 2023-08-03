Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR (SMMYY) Price Target Decreased by 40.54% to 8.17

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR (OTC:SMMYY) has been revised to 8.17 / share. This is an decrease of 40.54% from the prior estimate of 13.74 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.09 to a high of 17.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 8.69 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMYY is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.27% to 4K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 2,967.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMYY by 98.01% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.