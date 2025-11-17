Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., - Depositary Receipt (SMMYY) Price Target Decreased by 29.72% to 2.21

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMMYY) has been revised to $2.21 / share. This is a decrease of 29.72% from the prior estimate of $3.15 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$5.31 to a high of $16.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 71.14% from the latest reported closing price of $7.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMYY is 0.02%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 38K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMYY by 17.64% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMYY by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMYY by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

