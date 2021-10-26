Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge in Oct-March, sees limited yen gain risk

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months to March as it sees limited risk of a stronger yen, a top investment planning official said on Tuesday.

Japan's fourth-largest insurer also plans to increase holdings of domestic bonds as well as foreign stocks and bond funds, Toshio Fujimura, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

