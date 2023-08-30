Sumitomo Heavy Industries (TYO:6302) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 3,774.00

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Heavy Industries (TYO:6302) has been revised to 3,774.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 3,590.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,131.00 to a high of 4,305.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from the latest reported closing price of 3,606.00 / share.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Maintains 3.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.42%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Heavy Industries. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6302 is 0.11%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 12,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6302 by 7.65% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,321K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6302 by 14.67% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 1,285K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 898K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6302 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 666K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6302 by 10.89% over the last quarter.

