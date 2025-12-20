Sumitomo Electric Industries, - Depositary Receipt (SMTOY) Price Target Increased by 21.47% to 40.22

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Electric Industries, - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SMTOY) has been revised to $40.22 / share. This is an increase of 21.47% from the prior estimate of $33.11 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.94 to a high of $52.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.42% from the latest reported closing price of $16.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Electric Industries, - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTOY is 0.00%, an increase of 27.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.04% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 17.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 72.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 353.74% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 77.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 413.00% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 95.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 2,858.35% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.