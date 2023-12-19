Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR (SMTOY) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 14.09

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR (OTC:SMTOY) has been revised to 14.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 13.11 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.88 to a high of 17.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from the latest reported closing price of 12.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTOY is 0.03%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 85.43% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.