Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR (SMTOY) Price Target Decreased by 5.57% to 13.35

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR (OTC:SMTOY) has been revised to 13.35 / share. This is an decrease of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 14.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.39 to a high of 14.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.67% from the latest reported closing price of 12.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Electric Industries - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTOY is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 58K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTOY by 73.56% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

