Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 563.91

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506) has been revised to 563.91 / share. This is an decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 751.89 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 393.90 to a high of 913.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from the latest reported closing price of 531.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 17.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4506 is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.27% to 14,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,185K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 10.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,319K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 27.88% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,168K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 80.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 48.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 946K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 9.75% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 776K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 10.71% over the last quarter.

