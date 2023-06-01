Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506) Price Target Decreased by 10.51% to 868.46

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506) has been revised to 868.46 / share. This is an decrease of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 970.46 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 535.30 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.41% from the latest reported closing price of 632.00 / share.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Maintains 2.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4506 is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 15,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 14.52% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 2,113K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 33.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 29.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 24.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 914K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 803K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4506 by 15.12% over the last quarter.

