Sumitomo Corp's Q1 net profit falls 16.6% on lower commodity prices

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp 8053.T posted a 16.6% drop in first-quarter net profit to 129.4 billion yen ($901.6 million) on Thursday, hit by lower commodity prices.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast Sumitomo's net profit in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year at 121.4 billion yen. Sumitomo shares were 0.7% down at 0412 GMT.

Its peer, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T, on Tuesday posted an 8% fall in first-quarter net profit to 252.8 billion yen, also hit by lower commodity prices.

($1 = 143.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

