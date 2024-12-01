Sumitomo Chemical Transfers Subsidiary Shares to GE HealthCare

Sumitomo Chemical Co (JP:4005) has released an update.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. is set to transfer its shares in Nihon Medi-Physics Co. to GE HealthCare Ltd., expecting significant gains in its financial statements as a result. This strategic move aims to leverage GE HealthCare’s global expertise to boost Nihon Medi-Physics’ growth and competitiveness in the radiopharmaceuticals sector. The transfer, which will finalize by March 31, 2025, is anticipated to add approximately 30 billion yen to Sumitomo’s operating income.

