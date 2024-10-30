Sumitomo Chemical Revises Financial Forecast for 2025

Sumitomo Chemical Co (JP:4005) has released an update.

Sumitomo Chemical has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, predicting an increase in operating income and net income compared to previous estimates, despite a slight decrease in sales revenue. The company attributes these revisions to effective business performance improvement measures and a reduction in non-recurring losses.

