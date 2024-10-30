Sumitomo Chemical Reports Improved Q2 Financial Performance

Sumitomo Chemical Co (JP:4005) has released an update.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. reported a notable recovery in its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with sales revenue increasing by 4.6% compared to the previous year. Despite a net loss, the company improved its core operating income significantly, reflecting a positive turn from the previous fiscal period. The company has also revised its full-year financial forecasts, showcasing confidence in continued growth.

