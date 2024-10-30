News & Insights

Sumitomo Chemical Faces Major Forex Losses in Q2

October 30, 2024 — 12:52 am EDT

Sumitomo Chemical Co (JP:4005) has released an update.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. reported significant foreign exchange losses in its second quarter for FY2024, with a total loss of ¥70,518 million in its consolidated financial statements and ¥18,987 million in non-consolidated statements. These losses were primarily due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates affecting the valuation of foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities.

Stocks mentioned

SOMMF

