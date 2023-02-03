Stocks
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Updates Holdings in Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

February 03, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

Fintel reports that Sumitomo Chemical Co. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 86.37MM shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV). This represents 11.91% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported owning 12.48% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.46% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is $13.70. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 80.46% from its latest reported closing price of $7.59.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is $62MM, an increase of 22.72%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ROIV is 1.2428%, an increase of 6.4615%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 383,855K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ROIV / Roivant Sciences Ltd Ownership

QVT Financial holds 129,393,817 shares representing 17.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 99,375,586 shares representing 13.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 88,238,700 shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 5,869,690 shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419,836 shares, representing an increase of 41.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 4.74% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 5,205,418 shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roivant Sciences Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies

