Commodities

Sumitomo books $445 mln loss related to Russia-Ukraine conflict in FY21/22

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Tuesday it has booked a 58 billion yen ($445 million) one-off loss on its assets and businesses in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the year just ended, mainly on its aircraft leasing to Russian companies.

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp 8053.T said on Tuesday it has booked a 58 billion yen ($445 million) one-off loss on its assets and businesses in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the year just ended, mainly on its aircraft leasing to Russian companies.

Its Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar turned profitable in the financial year that ended March 31 for the first time, an official at Sumitomo told an earnings news conference.

($1 = 130.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular