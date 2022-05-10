Sumitomo books $445 mln loss related to Russia-Ukraine conflict in FY21/22

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp 8053.T said on Tuesday it has booked a 58 billion yen ($445 million) one-off loss on its assets and businesses in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the year just ended, mainly on its aircraft leasing to Russian companies.

Its Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar turned profitable in the financial year that ended March 31 for the first time, an official at Sumitomo told an earnings news conference.

($1 = 130.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.