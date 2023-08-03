Sumco (SUMCF) Price Target Decreased by 14.91% to 15.64

The average one-year price target for Sumco (OTC:SUMCF) has been revised to 15.64 / share. This is an decrease of 14.91% from the prior estimate of 18.38 dated October 30, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.19 to a high of 20.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.80% from the latest reported closing price of 15.21 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumco. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUMCF is 0.17%, an increase of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 55,612K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,980K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUMCF by 16.98% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUMCF by 7.10% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUMCF by 5.54% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,884K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUMCF by 8.87% over the last quarter.
ANTUX - Non-u.s. Intrinsic Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,642K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUMCF by 60.59% over the last quarter.
