Sum Up The Pieces: VOE Could Be Worth $155

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $155.10 per unit.

With VOE trading at a recent price near $141.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.95% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $133.00/share, the average analyst target is 14.03% higher at $151.67/share. Similarly, EBAY has 12.87% upside from the recent share price of $40.67 if the average analyst target price of $45.90/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting REG to reach a target price of $70.23/share, which is 12.42% above the recent price of $62.47. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, EBAY, and REG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF VOE $141.07 $155.10 9.95% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $133.00 $151.67 14.03% eBay Inc. EBAY $40.67 $45.90 12.87% Regency Centers Corp REG $62.47 $70.23 12.42%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.