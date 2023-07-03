Sum Up The Pieces: IWD Could Be Worth $178

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $178.05 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $157.83 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR), and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $56.00/share, the average analyst target is 19.51% higher at $66.92/share. Similarly, EXR has 15.75% upside from the recent share price of $148.85 if the average analyst target price of $172.30/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HOOD to reach a target price of $11.45/share, which is 14.77% above the recent price of $9.98. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, EXR, and HOOD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $157.83 $178.05 12.81% KKR & Co Inc KKR $56.00 $66.92 19.51% Extra Space Storage Inc EXR $148.85 $172.30 15.75% Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD $9.98 $11.45 14.77%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

