Sum Up The Pieces: ITB Could Be Worth $115

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (Symbol: ITB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $114.88 per unit.

With ITB trading at a recent price near $103.85 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.62% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO), Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH), and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN). Although MHO has traded at a recent price of $116.22/share, the average analyst target is 11.86% higher at $130.00/share. Similarly, TPH has 11.26% upside from the recent share price of $36.85 if the average analyst target price of $41.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FBIN to reach a target price of $81.17/share, which is 11.03% above the recent price of $73.10. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MHO, TPH, and FBIN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB $103.85 $114.88 10.62% M/I Homes Inc MHO $116.22 $130.00 11.86% Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH $36.85 $41.00 11.26% Fortune Brands Innovations Inc FBIN $73.10 $81.17 11.03%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

