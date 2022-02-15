Sum Up The Pieces: VUG Could Be Worth $351

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Growth ETF (Symbol: VUG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $351.14 per unit.

With VUG trading at a recent price near $279.86 per unit, that means that analysts see 25.47% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VUG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: TOST), Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), and (Symbol: OLPX). Although TOST has traded at a recent price of $27.44/share, the average analyst target is 96.79% higher at $54.00/share. Similarly, AGL has 78.42% upside from the recent share price of $20.80 if the average analyst target price of $37.11/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OLPX to reach a target price of $34.82/share, which is 75.14% above the recent price of $19.88. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TOST, AGL, and OLPX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Growth ETF VUG $279.86 $351.14 25.47% TOST $27.44 $54.00 96.79% Agilon Health Inc AGL $20.80 $37.11 78.42% OLPX $19.88 $34.82 75.14%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.