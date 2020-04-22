Sum Up The Pieces: VONG Could Be Worth $191

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: VONG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $190.72 per unit.

With VONG trading at a recent price near $165.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.10% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VONG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are E*TRADE Financial Corp (Symbol: ETFC), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB). Although ETFC has traded at a recent price of $37.64/share, the average analyst target is 17.26% higher at $44.14/share. Similarly, NYT has 15.95% upside from the recent share price of $29.97 if the average analyst target price of $34.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HUBB to reach a target price of $132.80/share, which is 15.83% above the recent price of $114.65. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ETFC, NYT, and HUBB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF VONG $165.69 $190.72 15.10% E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC $37.64 $44.14 17.26% New York Times Co. NYT $29.97 $34.75 15.95% Hubbell Inc. HUBB $114.65 $132.80 15.83%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

