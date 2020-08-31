Sum Up The Pieces: OMFL Could Be Worth $37

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $36.65 per unit.

With OMFL trading at a recent price near $32.79 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.76% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OMFL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), and Premier Inc (Symbol: PINC). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $9.13/share, the average analyst target is 37.59% higher at $12.56/share. Similarly, TPX has 16.31% upside from the recent share price of $86.19 if the average analyst target price of $100.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PINC to reach a target price of $36.15/share, which is 14.99% above the recent price of $31.44. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, TPX, and PINC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF OMFL $32.79 $36.65 11.76% PG&E Corp PCG $9.13 $12.56 37.59% Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX $86.19 $100.25 16.31% Premier Inc PINC $31.44 $36.15 14.99%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

