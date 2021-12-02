Sum Up The Pieces: AFLG Could Be Worth $30

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (Symbol: AFLG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.16 per unit.

With AFLG trading at a recent price near $27.20 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of AFLG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: BRK.B), NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK), and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE). Although BRK.B has traded at a recent price of $275.00/share, the average analyst target is 18.91% higher at $327.00/share. Similarly, NLOK has 14.75% upside from the recent share price of $23.82 if the average analyst target price of $27.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OKE to reach a target price of $67.00/share, which is 14.24% above the recent price of $58.65. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BRK.B, NLOK, and OKE:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF AFLG $27.20 $30.16 10.87% BRK.B $275.00 $327.00 18.91% NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK $23.82 $27.33 14.75% ONEOK Inc OKE $58.65 $67.00 14.24%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

