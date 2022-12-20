Sum Up The Parts: SLX Could Be Worth $63

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $62.84 per unit.

With SLX trading at a recent price near $56.04 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.14% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SLX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO), and Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $29.32/share, the average analyst target is 54.05% higher at $45.17/share. Similarly, RIO has 24.89% upside from the recent share price of $68.86 if the average analyst target price of $86.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HCC to reach a target price of $39.50/share, which is 14.36% above the recent price of $34.54. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, RIO, and HCC:

Combined, TX, RIO, and HCC represent 14.70% of the Steel ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Steel ETF SLX $56.04 $62.84 12.14% Ternium S A TX $29.32 $45.17 54.05% Rio Tinto plc RIO $68.86 $86.00 24.89% Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC $34.54 $39.50 14.36%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

