Sum Up The Parts: SPXT Could Be Worth $65

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (Symbol: SPXT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $65.28 per unit.

With SPXT trading at a recent price near $59.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.18% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPXT's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $23.20/share, the average analyst target is 19.25% higher at $27.67/share. Similarly, URI has 18.38% upside from the recent share price of $135.69 if the average analyst target price of $160.62/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ALK to reach a target price of $76.40/share, which is 18.28% above the recent price of $64.59. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, URI, and ALK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF SPXT $59.25 $65.28 10.18% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $23.20 $27.67 19.25% United Rentals Inc URI $135.69 $160.62 18.38% Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK $64.59 $76.40 18.28%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

