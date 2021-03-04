Sum Up The Parts: RFG Could Be Worth $235

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Growth ETF (Symbol: RFG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $234.83 per unit.

With RFG trading at a recent price near $213.09 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.20% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RFG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and Paylocity Holding Corp (Symbol: PCTY). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $14.33/share, the average analyst target is 46.55% higher at $21.00/share. Similarly, KNSL has 24.18% upside from the recent share price of $166.09 if the average analyst target price of $206.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PCTY to reach a target price of $213.08/share, which is 21.02% above the recent price of $176.06. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, KNSL, and PCTY:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Growth ETF RFG $213.09 $234.83 10.20% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF $14.33 $21.00 46.55% Kinsale Capital Group Inc KNSL $166.09 $206.25 24.18% Paylocity Holding Corp PCTY $176.06 $213.08 21.02%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

