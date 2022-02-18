Sum Up The Parts: MIDF Could Be Worth $46

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (Symbol: MIDF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.84 per unit.

With MIDF trading at a recent price near $39.11 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.21% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of MIDF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW), and Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $53.68/share, the average analyst target is 21.81% higher at $65.39/share. Similarly, ARW has 17.85% upside from the recent share price of $125.16 if the average analyst target price of $147.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KEYS to reach a target price of $194.11/share, which is 17.29% above the recent price of $165.50. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, ARW, and KEYS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF MIDF $39.11 $45.84 17.21% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $53.68 $65.39 21.81% Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW $125.16 $147.50 17.85% Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS $165.50 $194.11 17.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

