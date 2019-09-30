Sum Up The Parts: FNX Could Be Worth $76

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $76.33 per unit.

With FNX trading at a recent price near $67.10 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.76% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ). Although PTEN has traded at a recent price of $8.63/share, the average analyst target is 42.98% higher at $12.34/share. Similarly, ZS has 36.01% upside from the recent share price of $46.99 if the average analyst target price of $63.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting JAZZ to reach a target price of $169.13/share, which is 32.90% above the recent price of $127.26. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PTEN, ZS, and JAZZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNX $67.10 $76.33 13.76% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN $8.63 $12.34 42.98% Zscaler Inc ZS $46.99 $63.91 36.01% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ $127.26 $169.13 32.90%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

