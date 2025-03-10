Sum Up The Pieces: QDPL Could Be Worth $44

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (Symbol: QDPL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.18 per unit.

With QDPL trading at a recent price near $37.92 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.50% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QDPL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $115.27/share, the average analyst target is 49.12% higher at $171.89/share. Similarly, PYPL has 31.83% upside from the recent share price of $70.48 if the average analyst target price of $92.91/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PTC to reach a target price of $206.00/share, which is 26.65% above the recent price of $162.65. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, PYPL, and PTC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF QDPL $37.92 $44.18 16.50% KKR & Co Inc KKR $115.27 $171.89 49.12% PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL $70.48 $92.91 31.83% PTC Inc PTC $162.65 $206.00 26.65%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

