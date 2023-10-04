SUM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.11, changing hands as high as $32.31 per share. Summit Materials Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SUM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.8024 per share, with $39.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.28.
Also see: Funds Holding OLD
GLTR shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IPU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.