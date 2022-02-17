SUM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.12, changing hands as low as $35.10 per share. Summit Materials Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.94 per share, with $41.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.