Sulzer to spin off applicators unit to shareholders as publicly listed company

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial company Sulzer SUN.S will spin off its applicator systems unit, it said on Thursday, in a deal that will give shareholders ownership and raise up to 300 million Swiss francs ($334.4 million) in fresh capital to grow the business.

The stock listing is planned for the second half of 2021 and subject to Sulzer shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting in the third quarter, the Winterthur-based company said in a statement. Sulzer shareholders will get one share in the new company for every Sulzer share.

($1 = 0.8972 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

