Sulzer expects H1 net profit "significantly above" 2020 comparable

ZURICH, June 15 (Reuters) - Sulzer SUN.S expects its first half net profit to be "significantly above" 2020 half-year levels, the Swiss pump maker said on Tuesday, citing a strong start to the year and lower restructuring expenses.

The company also said it expects its full year sales to rise 8% to 10% this year, up from its previous guidance for a 5% - 7% increase. Operating profit is expected to increase by 10% - 10.5%, up from its previous view of for an increase of close to 10%.

The raised guidance came ahead of Sulzer's capital markets day on Tuesday where it will give more details of the proposed spin off if its medical applicators business.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

